"Knowledge workers are the drivers of the economy"
V.K. Menon
V.K. Menon
India is the most populous democracy in the world and has become a land of opportunities for entrepreneurs. The UOC, in collaboration with Casa Asia, invited Professor V.K Menon, Senior Director of the prestigious Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad, to explain the causes of India’s economic success and its particular cultural features. The UOC’s International Graduate Institute offers an international business programme focusing on doing business in India.
India is the most populous democracy in the world and has become a land of opportunities for entrepreneurs. The UOC, in collaboration with Casa Asia, invited Professor V.K Menon, Senior Director of the prestigious Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad, to explain the causes of India’s economic success and its particular cultural features. The UOC’s International Graduate Institute offers an international business programme focusing on doing business in India.