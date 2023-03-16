9 December is International Anti-Corruption Day. According to NGO Transparency International (TI) , the largest NGO devoted to fighting corruption, this is defined as "the abuse of entrusted power for private gain." A series of reports are written every year to measure this elusive variable, which include the Corruption Perceptions Index , CPI. IN3 Fellow, Dr. Dieter Zinnbauer, is Senior Programme Manager for research at the organisation and is currently researching the potential of social media for his international work.