"The integrity of a system requires strong ethical commitment by the leadership"
Dieter Zinnbauer
Dieter Zinnbauer
9 December is International Anti-Corruption Day. According to NGO Transparency International (TI), the largest NGO devoted to fighting corruption, this is defined as "the abuse of entrusted power for private gain." A series of reports are written every year to measure this elusive variable, which include the Corruption Perceptions Index, CPI. IN3 Fellow, Dr. Dieter Zinnbauer, is Senior Programme Manager for research at the organisation and is currently researching the potential of social media for his international work.
9 December is International Anti-Corruption Day. According to NGO Transparency International (TI), the largest NGO devoted to fighting corruption, this is defined as "the abuse of entrusted power for private gain." A series of reports are written every year to measure this elusive variable, which include the Corruption Perceptions Index, CPI. IN3 Fellow, Dr. Dieter Zinnbauer, is Senior Programme Manager for research at the organisation and is currently researching the potential of social media for his international work.