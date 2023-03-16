Most people recognise hackers by the image of them broadcast in the media: experts who systematically and for fun breach the computer security of all kinds of institutions. However, the hacker community is a heterogeneous group, the core of which comprises the fathers of the net and free software, such as Richard Stallman , Tim Berners-Lee and Linus Torvalds. Their work philosophy is based on the free exchange of knowledge, collective creation and the continuous improvement of open-source software. Thanks to the contributions made by this community, its values have become established as one of the pillars of internet culture. Eben Moglen, lecturer at Columbia University, has led this community’s legal battles against the large restrictive software multinationals at the head of the Free Software Foundation (2001-2006) and currently does so from the Software Freedom Law Center. Moglen was the guest speaker at the main ceremony at the most recent UOC students’ get-together.