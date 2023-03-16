Jordi Sánchez Navarro, Academic Director of postgraduate studies in Information and Communication Sciences at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (Open University of Catalonia, UOC) holds a degree in Information Sciences from the Autonomous University of Barcelona (1996) and a doctorate in Audiovisual Communication from Ramon Llull University (2005). He recently co-authored L’ús de les tecnologies digitals en l’oci dels adolescents a Espanya (Use of Digital Technologies in Leisure by Adolescents in Spain), which analyses the impact that new technologies have on adolescence and explores the huge possibilities for integration that they can offer in terms of informal education.