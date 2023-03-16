“People are always going to want to share their knowledge on the web”

Kul Wadhwa is the Head of Business Development with Wikimedia, the non-profit making foundation that manages the famous Wikipedia encyclopaedia and other projects associated with the dissemination of free knowledge. An expert in commercial development, he has held the post of business and alliances manager at the University of Stanford and has ten years’ experience in running the business strategy for various start-ups in the technology sector. He was invited by the UOC to the 4th Meeting of Associate Companies, held this February, where he spelt out in a lecture some of the aspects that have made Wikipedia one of the five most-visited websites.