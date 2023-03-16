Rectors from 21 countries meet in Barcelona to approve a Euro-Mediterranean universities declaration

The meeting, which has support from the Generalitat de Catalunya’s Department of Innovation, Universities and Enterprise, and the Spanish Ministry of Education, is being organised by the EuroMed Permanent University Forum (EPUF), Rovira i Virgili University (URV), the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (Open University of Catalonia, UOC), the Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie (Association of Universities of the Francophonie, AUF), the Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau Private Foundation, and the Institut Europeu de la Mediterrània (European Institute of the Mediterranean, IEMed). Josep Huguet, Catalan Minister for Innovation, Universities and Enterprise; Lluís Arola, EPUF President, and José Manuel Martínez Sierra, Director General of International Relations at the Spanish Ministry of Education, will take part in the press conference to be held after the Rectors Conference.

The conference, which had been planned initially to take place on 20 April, had to be postponed due to the volcanic ash cloud that affected many European airports.

