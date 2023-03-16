Rectors from 21 countries meet in Barcelona to approve a Euro-Mediterranean universities declaration

Rectors from 21 countries meet in Barcelona to approve a Euro-Mediterranean universities declarationRectors from 21 countries are to meet on Tuesday 29 June at Barcelona's Historical Complex of the Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau, within the framework of the First Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) Rectors Conference. The conference is set to see the proposal of specific measures to make progress towards the construction of the Euromed higher education area. The starting point is the document entitled The Contribution of the Euromed Universities to Social Progress, which has been sent out to more than 1,500 universities. The aim of the meeting, which is to involve UOC President Imma Tubella, is to promote a declaration from the Union for the Mediterranean Rectors.
The meeting, which has support from the Generalitat de Catalunya’s Department of Innovation, Universities and Enterprise, and the Spanish Ministry of Education, is being organised by the EuroMed Permanent University Forum (EPUF), Rovira i Virgili University (URV), the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (Open University of Catalonia, UOC), the Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie (Association of Universities of the Francophonie, AUF), the Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau Private Foundation, and the Institut Europeu de la Mediterrània (European Institute of the Mediterranean, IEMed). Josep Huguet, Catalan Minister for Innovation, Universities and Enterprise; Lluís Arola, EPUF President, and José Manuel Martínez Sierra, Director General of International Relations at the Spanish Ministry of Education, will take part in the press conference to be held after the Rectors Conference.
The conference, which had been planned initially to take place on 20 April, had to be postponed due to the volcanic ash cloud that affected many European airports.