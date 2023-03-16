Michael T. Jones, Google's Chief Technology Advocate and one of the founders of Google Earth, to visit the UOC

Michael T. Jones is one of the founders of Google Earth and the Google’s Chief Technology Advocate, charged with advancing the technology to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful. Michael travels the globe to meet and speak with governments, businesses, partners and customers in order to advance Google’s mission and technology. He previously was Chief Technologist of Google Maps, Earth, and Local Search–the teams responsible for providing location intelligence and information in global context to users worldwide. Before its acquisition by Google, Michael was CTO of Keyhole Corporation, the company that developed the technology used today in Google Earth. He was also CEO of Intrinsic Graphics, and earlier, was Director of Advanced Graphics at Silicon Graphics. A prolific inventor and computer programmer since the 4th grade, he has developed scientific and interactive computer graphics software, held engineering and business executive roles, and is an avid reader, traveller and amateur photographer using a home-built 4-gigapixel camera made with parts from the U2/SR71.