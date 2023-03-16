UPF-UOC Icària project named an International Campus of Excellence

The International Icària project

The International Icària project comes from the UPF’s desire to take a decisive step towards increased excellence through an open international model to attract researchers and faculty – thus strengthening the international course offering of postgraduate studies, master’s degrees and doctorates, and the development of high-level research in cutting-edge knowledge areas.

For the 2010 call, the UPF added important new strategic partnerships, including that with the UOC, which can provide the project the knowledge and expertise in e-learning that it has accumulated over the last fifteen years. Thus, the UOC can add blended learning (classroom-based and e-learning), a trend seen internationally, to the Icària project.

The UPF and the UOC have experience in cooperating together, with a highlight being the master’s degree in secondary education teacher training.

