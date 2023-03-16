UPF-UOC Icària project named an International Campus of Excellence

UPF-UOC Icària project named an International Campus of ExcellenceThe UPF International Icària Campus project, coordinated by Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) and with the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (Open University of Catalonia, UOC) as an associate university, has been named an International Campus of Excellence in the 2010 call, the results of which were made public this morning by the Spanish Ministry of Education.
With a fund of 75 million euros, the International Campus of Excellence programme is a call from the Spanish Ministry of Education which aims, by 2015, to position Spanish universities of excellence among the best in Europe and promote their international recognition. The nine members of the international jury named eight of the twenty-two finalist projects International Campuses of Excellence.
The projects selected, which will be developed over the period 2013-2016, will receive funding through interest-free loans that will be managed by the corresponding autonomous communities. The UPF-UOC project has been awarded a total of four million euros.
The International Icària project
The International Icària project comes from the UPF’s desire to take a decisive step towards increased excellence through an open international model to attract researchers and faculty – thus strengthening the international course offering of postgraduate studies, master’s degrees and doctorates, and the development of high-level research in cutting-edge knowledge areas.
For the 2010 call, the UPF added important new strategic partnerships, including that with the UOC, which can provide the project the knowledge and expertise in e-learning that it has accumulated over the last fifteen years. Thus, the UOC can add blended learning (classroom-based and e-learning), a trend seen internationally, to the Icària project.
The UPF and the UOC have experience in cooperating together, with a highlight being the master’s degree in secondary education teacher training.