The UOC graduates nearly 6,000 students

The Barcelona ceremony is to be divided into two sessions, given the large number of people taking part. Thus, the first session (which is to start at 9.30 am) is for graduates in Economics and Business Studies, and Law and Political Sciences; and the second (from 12.30 pm) is for graduates in Arts and Humanities; Information and Communication Sciences; Psychology and Educational Sciences; IT, Multimedia and Telecommunications; master's degrees; postgraduate courses, and the doctorate in the Information and Knowledge Society.



What is the profile of a UOC graduate?

The UOC has 26,290 graduates in more than 60 countries around the world. Of those who study in Catalan, 86% are in work, above all in the services sector; more than half are men, and their average age is between 31 and 35, (though the fact that 10% of students are over 50 also stands out).

Their main reasons for studying a university qualification are that they like studying and want to increase their knowledge. Around 70% of students choose the UOC because it lets them manage their time. 60% are satisfied and 26% very satisfied when they complete their studies. Likewise, nearly 91% would choose the UOC again if they were to study another degree.



Madrid graduation ceremony

The second graduation ceremony is to be held on 27 November at Madrid's National Auditorium of Music. The patron for the graduates at this ceremony will be Eduard Punset, lawyer, economist and scientific writer. The representative for the graduates will be Ricardo Amador Dacal, graduate in Multimedia Studies.



A consolidated ceremony

The graduation ceremonies organised each year in Madrid and Barcelona are official ceremonies to recognise the fact that the students have successfully completed their studies. Although the ceremonies have been held in the Auditori in Barcelona since 2005, there have been other venues in Catalonia over the years, including Manresa, Salt, Reus, Lleida and Sabadell. The first ceremony took place in the summer of 1998 when the first 12 students graduated from the UOC.