The UOC graduates nearly 6,000 students

The ceremony will be presided over by Imma Tubella, UOC President, and the patron for this year's graduates will be Eduard Punset, lawyer, economist and scientific writer. The representative for the graduates will be Ricardo Amador Dacal, graduate in Multimedia Studies.



What is the profile of a UOC graduate?

The UOC has 26,290 graduates in more than 60 countries around the world. Of those who study in Spanish, 90% are in work, above all in the services sector; 70% are men, and their average age is between 36 and 45, (though the fact that 10.8% are over 50 also stands out).

The main reasons for studying a university qualification are that they like studying and want to increase their knowledge. 60% of students choose the UOC because it lets them manage their time. 55% are satisfied and 42% very satisfied when they complete their studies. Likewise, nearly 90% would choose the UOC again if they had to study another degree.



Barcelona graduation ceremony

The first graduation ceremony was held on 13 November in Barcelona's Auditori. On that occasion, the patron for the graduates was the journalist Josep Cuní, and the representatives for the graduates were Joan Cerdà Subirachs, graduate in Law, and Antonio Laiz Triana, graduate in Management IT, and Multimedia Studies.



A consolidated ceremony

The graduation ceremonies organised each year in Barcelona and Madrid are official ceremonies to recognise the fact that the students have successfully completed their studies. The first ceremony was held in Barcelona in the summer of 1998 when the first 12 students graduated from the UOC.