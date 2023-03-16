"In conflictology, we can't just think on a social level"

Xaro Sánchez is a doctor in psychiatry and a coordinator of the Conflictology Research and Study Centre (CREC). A year ago now, the UOC set up this multidisciplinary research group with the aim of studying conflicts from different perspectives. Specialists from different fields of knowledge - such as genetics, sociology, economics, law, philosophy, education, psychiatry and neurobiology - work together to define and find the causes of conflict.



Recently, the neuroscientist took part in the Fourth International Conference on Conflictology and Peace, organised by the Campus for Peace, where she considered the role of science in solving social conflicts.

