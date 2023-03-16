"Local peace is a modest but more stable and secure form of peace"

There are many studies on armed conflict in Colombia, but very few have looked at the subject from the perspective of peace. Farid Benavides has spent a year and a half working on ‘Peace Processes in Latin America’, a field research project in Colombia and Ecuador led by Eduard Vinyamata, director of the Campus for Peace of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (Open University of Catalonia, UOC). The project aims to analyse violence and conflict in Latin America from a new angle, that of peacebuilding. Benavides has published El llarg camí cap a la pau [‘The Long Road to Peace’], a book that features the project’s results.