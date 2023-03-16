'Sport humanises the other and breaks down prejudices'

Chema Caballero is a Xaverian missionary that has been rehabilitating child soldiers in Sierra Leone since 1999. His experience there has been captured in the book ‘'Salvar a los niños soldados. La historia del misionero Chema Caballero en Sierra Leona" [Saving child soldiers. The story of the missionary Chema Caballero in Sierra Leone] by Gervasio Sánchez. Holder of an undergraduate degree in law, as well as a master’s degree in sociology from Long Island University in New York, Caballero designed a programme from scratch that has saved more than 3,000 Sierra Leonean children.

