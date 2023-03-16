"Spain is a country of origin, transit and destination for sex tourism"
Debora D'Alleva and Andrea Compagno
Debora D'Alleva and Andrea Compagno
The Campus for Peace is rolling out a new course on prevention of and protection against child sexual exploitation, directed by Debora D’Alleva and Andrea Compagno, lawyers specialising in human rights and the rights of children. Both look to stress the seriousness of this problem and educate people on what Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children (CSEC) is and how it can be prevented through transversal strategies.
The Campus for Peace is rolling out a new course on prevention of and protection against child sexual exploitation, directed by Debora D’Alleva and Andrea Compagno, lawyers specialising in human rights and the rights of children. Both look to stress the seriousness of this problem and educate people on what Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children (CSEC) is and how it can be prevented through transversal strategies.