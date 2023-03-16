5/30/11
"The reductions in ecological footprints are possible in ways that are easily achievable'"
May East
May East
Gaia Education and the UOC jointly launch the post graduate Design for Sustainability, the only one offered online in Spain. The programme director of the organisation May East, presents the most relevant features of the post graduate programme.
Gaia Education and the UOC jointly launch the post graduate Design for Sustainability, the only one offered online in Spain. The programme director of the organisation May East, presents the most relevant features of the post graduate programme.