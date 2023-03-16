The UOC graduates 6,924 students

The event in Madrid is to be chaired by UOC President Imma Tubella. The patron for this year's graduates is the artist Perico Pastor and the graduates are to be represented by Estéban Iglesias, graduate of the Market Research and Techniques degree course, and María del Carmen Bañuelos, graduate of the Advertising and Public Relations degree course.

Over 4,600 of these graduates live in Spain. The rest come from countries such as Mexico, Andorra, Colombia, France, USA, China or Taiwan. In Spain, most of the graduates come from Catalonia (3,223), followed by Madrid (315), Valencia (234), the Balearic Islands (232), Andalusia (178) and Galicia (91), to list the leading areas.

The qualification with most graduates in University Degrees was Business Sciences (944), followed by Law (529) and Business Administration and Management (345).

According to the survey of the students completing their studies in the last academic year, 87% of them said they were very satisfied with the UOC and 77% said that if they were to continue studying they would choose the same university again.

The UOC unveils a mobile Campus

The UOC recently unveiled its new mobile portal and campus, which are already in use for the academic year 2011-2012. The campus for mobile devices is an innovative service adapted to the new technological reality. More and more UOC students access the campus via a mobile device. Indeed, since their unveiling on 26 September, the mobile portal and campus (http://m.uoc.mobi for smartphones and www.uoc.mobi for tablet computers) have received over 30,000 visits from 9,000 unique visitors. Over half of these visits have been from devices using Apple's browser.

An international point of reference in e-learning, the UOC currently has over 56,000 students in 87 countries and nearly 32,800 graduates. It is a pioneering university that opens the door to lifelong learning for many.