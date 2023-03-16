"Our leaders need to eradicate tax fraud and tax havens"

The economist Arcadi Oliveres inaugurated the lecture series Temps de crisi, temps d'oportunitats [Time of crisis, time of opportunity], a series of talks aimed at analysing and responding to society’s needs, with a talk on the social economy. The president of the organisation Justícia i Pau [Justice and Peace] is very clear about what steps society must take to fix the current economic model: degrowth and sustainability, the elimination of financial speculation, ethical banking, etc.