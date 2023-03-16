According to data from the Consell Català de Producció Agrària Ecològica (Catalan Ecological Agricultural Production Board, CCPAE), which has 24,243 authorized ecological agro-food products, the Catalan ecological sector is overcoming the crisis thanks to a loyal and growing consumer base. As the new course in Distribution and promotion of ecological produce is about to start, UOC tutor Ariadna Benet gives us her opinion in this interview stating that, despite the strong growth, the ecological food sector is still marginal and new methods for marketing the products in the agro-ecological market are needed.