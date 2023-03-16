Cooperation is no longer a thing of states but rather of societies

The UOC interviewed the Catalan government's director general for Cooperation, Carles Llorens, during his participation in the series of talks "A Time of Crisis, a Time of Opportunity", held in Manresa on 14 June 2012. Llorens, who is director of the Catalan Agency for Development Cooperation(ACCD), explained how he sees the future of the sector, which has been badly hit by the drastic reduction in public funding for development projects.