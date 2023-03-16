Over a thousand UOC graduates in Mexico

“We want to work bearing in mind the values of the internet, as a network, with local partners and offering a response to the needs of the places where we operate. Never simply planning from an office in Barcelona.”

The graduation ceremony, held at Casa Telmex in Mexico City, involved Javier Elguea Solís, President of the Instituto Tecnológico de Teléfonos de México (INTTELMEX), as the graduates’ patron, and David Naranjo, EduIT Director for Latin America, as the graduates’ representative. During the ceremony, 10 master’s degree diplomas and 54 postgraduate diplomas were handed out, including 9 for Information Technologies Management and Direction, 5 for Multimedia Communication and Design, and 4 for Financial Markets, among others.