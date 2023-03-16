Over a thousand UOC graduates in Mexico

Over a thousand UOC graduates in MexicoThe Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (Open University of Catalonia, UOC) officially passed a thousand graduates in Mexico at the 2011 graduation ceremony presided over yesterday by President Imma Tubella in Mexico City. ?These good results highlight the excellence of our teaching and learning model and the courses we offer?, said the president, who also stressed the university?s desire ?to strengthen collaborative links with numerous institutions in Mexico and the rest of Latin America, increasing the UOC?s presence and course offering in the region as a whole?.
“For years now we have been working in this area and for many reasons we clearly see it to be a preferential one for the UOC, not just because we believe in the mutual benefits from collaboration, but also thanks to the results seen to date,” said Tubella.
“We want to work bearing in mind the values of the internet, as a network, with local partners and offering a response to the needs of the places where we operate. Never simply planning from an office in Barcelona.”
The graduation ceremony, held at Casa Telmex in Mexico City, involved Javier Elguea Solís, President of the Instituto Tecnológico de Teléfonos de México (INTTELMEX), as the graduates’ patron, and David Naranjo, EduIT Director for Latin America, as the graduates’ representative. During the ceremony, 10 master’s degree diplomas and 54 postgraduate diplomas were handed out, including 9 for Information Technologies Management and Direction, 5 for Multimedia Communication and Design, and 4 for Financial Markets, among others.