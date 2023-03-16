The eLearn Center now has a scientific committee

The six-member scientific committee was officially constituted in an event chaired by UOC President Imma Tubella on Monday 25 June. The members of the committee are Betty Collis, from the University of Twente, Netherlands; Ferran Ruiz, Chair of the Catalan Schools Board; Insung Jung, from the International Christian University, Japan; Martha Stone, from Harvard University, USA; Sarah Guri-Rosenblit, from the Open University of Israel, and Terry Anderson, from Athabasca University, Canada.



Between 25 and 27 June, alongside the official constitution of the scientific committee, there are also a number of internal meetings and meetings with the people in charge at the eLearn Center and its nine research groups.