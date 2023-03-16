"Companies should invest in employee wellbeing to prevent conflicts"

Conflicts are an inevitable part of business and commercial relations. However, there are ways of preventing them from becoming chronic and from wearing entrepreneurs down or costing them money, time or resources. Elisabet Guitart, coordinator of Causes, repercussions i possibles solucions dels conflictes en les empreses [Conflicts in companies: causes, repercussions and possible solutions], an e-book published by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (Open University of Catalonia, UOC), explains how diagnosing and preventing conflicts and facilitating their resolution can improve a company’s financial performance. In her capacity as a workplace mediator, she recommends that firms prioritize employee wellbeing and promote a corporate culture that fosters creativity, openness to alternatives and “win-win” solutions.