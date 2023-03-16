«We can reduce the amount of energy we consume by altering our diet»

Guadalupe Barajas is coordinator of Energy and environment. Management, technology and conflicts in a warming world, a bilingual e-book due to be published by the Campus for Peace and Ediuoc, in which various authors offer a critical, constructive perspective on climate change, environmental conflicts, and energy and environmental management. She is also currently designing the UOC’s future Energy and Environment international master’s degree, which will provide training on the environmental challenges facing society in the areas of climate change, energy and sustainability.