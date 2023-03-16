"Philosophy teaches people how to triumph over adversities of all kinds"

Philosophical practitioners are active in dozens of countries, rendering services, advising and aiding decision-making for a variety of individuals, groups and organizations. These include inmates of correctional facilities, cancer survivors, clinical rehabilitation patients, military personnel, political refugees, civil servants, corporate managers and youth leaders. This is the work of Lou Marinoff. He was born in Quebec 62 years ago and is the author of international bestsellers such as Plato Not Prozac, The Middle Way, or El poder del Tao [The Power of Tao]. This philosopher and writer talked about the biological bases of human conflict at the UOC Campus for Peace’s 6th International Congress on Conflictology and Peace that took place on 3 and 4 October at Barcelona’s CosmoCaixa. Marinoff believes that good faith and willingness to dialogue are key to resolving any disagreement. We also talked to him about the conflict between Spain and Catalonia.