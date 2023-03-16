The Guantanamo Bay detention camp was established over 11 years ago as part of the campaign against al-Qaeda. Barack Obama pledged to shut it down in 2009, but 166 prisoners are still being held there, leading a miserable life in no-man’s-land, with no prospect of standing trial or being returned to their countries of origin. We discussed this controversial issue and other matters related to the struggle against injustice and human rights violations with Dani Vilaró, communications director for Amnesty International Catalonia.