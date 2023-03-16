Graduation 2013: the ceremonies

This year, the graduation ceremonies in Barcelona, Madrid and Manacor will be presided over by Josep A. Planell, the president of the UOC. The ceremony in Barcelona will be held over two days, 15 and 16 November, in L'Auditori (Lepant, 150). The full event will be spread across three sessions, to cater for the large number of graduates in Catalonia. The session on 15 November is for graduates of postgraduate courses, master's degrees and doctoral programmes. The patron at the ceremony will be Antoni Abad, president of the Business Association of Terrassa (CECOT).



On Saturday 16 there will be two sessions. The morning ceremony (9.15 am) is for bachelor's degree graduates from the departments of Economics and Business, and Information and Communication Sciences, and the afternoon ceremony (12.30 pm) is for bachelor's degree graduates from the departments of Arts and Humanities, Law and Political Science, Psychology and Education Sciences, and IT, Multimedia and Telecommunications. The patron at both sessions will be José Luis Larrea, president of Ibermática. The student representative for the graduating class of Barcelona will be Isabel Valdivieso Sanjuan, a graduate of the university master's degree in Nutrition and Health.



The ceremony in Madrid will be held on 30 November in the National Auditorium of Music (Príncipe de Vergara, 146) and the patron will be José Luis Larrea, for the second year running.



The ceremony in Manacor will be held on 14 December at the Manacor Municipal Theatre (Avinguda del Parc, s/n) and the patron will be Llorenç Huguet, rector of the University of the Balearic Islands.



Graduation ceremonies can be followed on Twitter with the hashtags #AlumniUOC, #GraduacioUOC i #GraduacionUOC.