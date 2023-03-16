What role would you say Wikipedia has in university education?

Even so, the use of Wikipedia in the classroom divides opinion among teaching staff...

In fact, some educators still believe that it isn't a reliable source of information.

There is still a great deal of prejudice among teachers about the use of Wikipedia. Is this mainly down to the fear of being judged by their colleagues?

Is e-learning to traditional teaching what Wikipedia is to paper encyclopedias?

So is online education changing the way we think about learning?

Would it be feasible to suggest that Wikipedia is causing a revolution, in the same way that the printing press revolutionized written culture?

Are you familiar with the learning system used at the UOC? If so, what do you think of it?

What is your opinion of massive open online courses, or MOOCs?

Are MOOCs and Wikipedia making knowledge accessible to more people?