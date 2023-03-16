1/7/14
"The systems for disseminating information are changing so rapidly, and this will probably change our understanding of what universities are"
Klaus Wannemacher
Klaus Wannemacher
Klaus Wannemacher was in Barcelona in November to take part in the international seminar Wikipedia and University: Research and Teaching Experiences at the UOC, organized within the framework of the Wikipedia for Higher Education (Wiki4HE) research programme with support from the RecerCaixa research excellence grants programme. The seminar, which featured contributions from various experts and university teaching staff, was a chance to share experiences of the teaching applications of Wikipedia and to discuss its influence on classes and on learning systems in general. Wannemacher highlighted the important role this collaborative encyclopedia has to play in the university system and presented the case for its use in education.
What role would you say Wikipedia has in university education?Wikipedia can be an extremely useful tool in university teaching. From the student's point of view, it can help with writing skills and provide a valuable introduction to virtual communities and collaborative work. From the teachers' perspective, Wikipedia offers a number of advantages that can improve workflow and the general dynamics of classes and seminars, which is why a growing number of educators around the world are incorporating it into their work.
Even so, the use of Wikipedia in the classroom divides opinion among teaching staff...For the most reluctant teachers, using Wikipedia entails a great deal of work. And I can understand this. I think that much of their reluctance stems from the fact that many teachers aren't familiar with the processes, rules and types of communities in the Wikipedia environment.
In fact, some educators still believe that it isn't a reliable source of information.This is an important point, yes. It's difficult to know how reliable some of the entries in Wikipedia really are. In theory, there are lists of references for the text that's being edited, much like research publications. Up until now it has been necessary to consult some of these references to make sure of the quality of some specific articles.
There is still a great deal of prejudice among teachers about the use of Wikipedia. Is this mainly down to the fear of being judged by their colleagues?Wikipedia has evolved over a considerable period of time and the quality of some of its content in certain fields has not been as good as we might have hoped. This has led to an antagonistic relationship with some sectors of the teaching profession. Not all of the articles are good, and depending on the subject there can be a lack of quality information. That said, there are other fields for which extensive references are available. I think it's only a matter of time before teachers move on from using it as a strictly private tool for preparing their classes and begin to integrate Wikipedia into other activities. The more they use it, the most they'll see just how useful it can be in the university setting.
Is e-learning to traditional teaching what Wikipedia is to paper encyclopedias?That's a very good analogy, yes. I certainly hope that traditional teaching approaches use better systems than those of the old encyclopedias. I also hope that e-learning and traditional teaching don't end up in the same situation as Wikipedia and the Encyclopedia Britannica, which have become embroiled in fairly serious discussions. I'm confident that both systems will exist alongside one another for many years to come and that synergies will emerge from which they can both benefit, with the integration of e-learning into classes and seminars, for example.
So is online education changing the way we think about learning?I believe it has the potential to do so. In general, virtual classes are successful with students. These systems make a real didactic contribution to the new teaching models. We are transforming the way in which people learn and where they conducting this learning from. I think that in the future they will have a broader presence in traditional courses.
Would it be feasible to suggest that Wikipedia is causing a revolution, in the same way that the printing press revolutionized written culture?I think that Wikipedia is one of the most innovative initiatives around today, because it contributes to the construction of the social imaginary in constantly evolving setting. The new channels of publication at universities are making the sources of information that fuel education more freely available, and materials are finding their way on to the Web and into open source publications. We are witnessing hugely important exchanges of knowledge, with the online publication of research results, for example. More extensive use is made in some disciplines than in others. The systems for disseminating information are changing so rapidly, and this will change our understanding of what universities are.
Are you familiar with the learning system used at the UOC? If so, what do you think of it?Yes, of course. The UOC model has attracted attention in Germany. Some years ago it was already being said that within a decade German universities would be following the UOC model. I think it's a highly innovative way of organizing a university and establishing systematic routines for distance learning. It explores new ways of teaching, which inevitably lead to new ways of studying. While the more traditional distance universities continue to focus on paper, that's not the case here. The UOC represents a model from which many other universities can take inspiration; it shows them the path towards the qualifications of the future. They can get a lot out of analysing the trajectory that the UOC has set.
What is your opinion of massive open online courses, or MOOCs?There is a great deal of debate about them. They have certainly contributed to changing our view of the challenges of e-learning and the opportunities that exist outside the world of conventional university teaching. Many German universities have experimented with platforms for these types of courses. Weighing up whether MOOCs will transform the university education system is a very complex matter, but I would definitely say that they will become an alternative to traditional classes and another way for students to take courses of higher education. I think that there will be different types of classes that are offered alongside the more traditional learning systems. Right now, though, I think it's difficult to see them as something that will revolutionize the whole system.
Are MOOCs and Wikipedia making knowledge accessible to more people?Yes, absolutely. I also think that open education is playing a very important role in creating a more accessible education system, making it easier for students to access the materials they need for each subject, for example. We often see that teachers are reluctant to use materials developed by other educators, but I think that in time these tools will help teaching staff to prepare their courses. They provide enormous potential for making the teaching and learning process simpler and more effective, and I think they bring new perspectives on the learning content.