Director of an internationally renowned research centre

Josep A. Planell Estany (born Barcelona, 1951) graduated in Physics from the University of Barcelona in 1975 and earned his doctorate in Materials Science from Queen Mary, University of London in 1983. Since 1992 he has been full professor in the Materials Science and Metallurgy department of the Barcelona School of Industrial Engineering at the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC). Dr Planell is currently Director of the Institute of Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC), established in December 2005 and linked to the UPC.

In 2001 he was awarded with the Catalan government's Distinction for the Promotion of University Research. He has been member of the Catalan Royal Academy of Doctors since 2006 and is an elected member of Barcelona's Royal Academy of Arts and Sciences. In 2006 he received the City of Barcelona award, in the technological research category.

He has also been Vice President of the European Society for Biomaterials, editor of the Journal of Materials Science: Materials in Medicine and is or has been member of the editorial board of numerous scientific journals.

Dr Planell's main research interests are biomaterials and tissue engineering for regenerative therapies.