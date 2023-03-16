"Thanks to the excellent work of all those people who have made the journal possible (directors, editors, reviewers, authors and readers), it has consolidated its position and become a benchmark publication in the field of information and documentation sciences in Catalan and Spanish," explained Mario Pérez-Montoro, co-director of BiD and lecturer in the UB's Faculty of Library and Information Science.



Thus, "we have seen how the journal has been indexed in Scopus, the leading international bibliographic database in the field of human and social sciences. But we want to go on growing and improving. And this process of growth and improvement requires that we look for new strategies to guarantee the journal's quality and sustainability."





The UOC, a new partner



With all this in mind, from the June issue – which looks at collection management – the journal will be co-edited by the UB and the UOC. "From now on this project will see the two universities join forces and pool their resources so that the journal can improve, grow, become more competitive and, in short, consolidate its position," said Pérez-Montoro.



In turn, Lluís Pastor, director of the UOC's Information and Communication Sciences Department, said that "this agreement forms part of the department's strategy to collaborate with other institutions and universities in research areas and to highlight the strength of the two leading departments in Catalonia in the field of library and information sciences, as is the case with these two departments at the UB and the UOC".





The journal's beginnings at the UB



"It was June 1998 when, thanks to an enthusiastic group of UB library and information science lecturers, the first issue of BiD appeared. It was a warmly welcomed publication," explained UB lecturers Mario Pérez-Montoro and Candela Ollé.



Since the start, the journal has aimed to act as a channel for openly disseminating scientific work in the field of information and documentation and to act as a megaphone for the experiences of professional librarians. The journal has gradually consolidated its scientific standing and been indexed in the leading international bibliographic directories, repositories and databases.