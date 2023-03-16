Society is still largely unfamiliar with the concept of environmental psychology.

You have closed the conference with a talk on "hybrid spaces". What are these spaces?

In a world that is moving so quickly, spaces are also changing very rapidly.

"Messages that restrict people's freedom don't work"

One of your lines of research involves the relationship between climate change and human behaviour.

What kind of messages are the most effective?

Your research has also focused on anti-tobacco campaigns.

Environmental psychology also studies how to make buildings that are truly adapted to people. In recent years there has been a proliferation of "sick buildings" - mostly offices - that have had to close because they were making workers sick. What mistakes have been made in these cases?

"We need to improve the communication of science so that it reaches the general public"

You are a member of the Canadian Obesity Network. What does your role involve?

You say psychologists are the bridge between scientists and the general public.