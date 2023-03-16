"In 95% of cases, judges act with absolute freedom and independence"

Santiago Vidal is one of a minority of Spanish judges who relate to the prevailing mood among the country’s society. A magistrate at the Provincial Court of Barcelona with 24 years’ experience, he analyses the system’s shortcomings and describes how the judiciary might regain the public’s trust in an e-book he has co-written. Entitled Justícia ciutadana. Per una nova justícia catalana [‘Citizens’ justice. For a new justice system in Catalonia’], the e-book is part of the “Quaderns de l’Escola de Cooperació” collection and was recently published by the Campus for Peace and EdiUOC.