"Sport can forge ties between peoples and cultures"

Sport is recreation and health. It is also an effective means of helping others and fostering social inclusion, intercultural dialogue and peaceful coexistence in social environments affected by conflict. Agustí Boixeda, director of Catalonia's National Institute for Physical Education (INEFC), recently participated in the presentation of an ebook entitled Deporte y resolución de conflictos [Sport and Conflict Resolution], a publication promoted by the UNESCO-FC Barcelona Foundation-UOC Chair with a view to opening up lines of research in the field and boosting alternative career options of a more social nature in sport.