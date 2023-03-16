"The lack of security in Syria during the war has enabled a tremendous amount of trafficking in antiquities"
Isber Sabrine
Isber Sabrine
When the Syrian civil war broke out, the archaeologist Isber Sabrine, based in Catalonia, saw an urgent need to protect the heritage of his country from bombings, looting and illicit trade in archaeological and museum pieces. In this interview, Sabrine explains what Heritage for Peace is doing to safeguard the cultural and collective heritage of Syria, a land that has, for centuries, been home to some of the world’s oldest civilizations.
When the Syrian civil war broke out, the archaeologist Isber Sabrine, based in Catalonia, saw an urgent need to protect the heritage of his country from bombings, looting and illicit trade in archaeological and museum pieces. In this interview, Sabrine explains what Heritage for Peace is doing to safeguard the cultural and collective heritage of Syria, a land that has, for centuries, been home to some of the world’s oldest civilizations.