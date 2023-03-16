"UN peace operations are impartial but will never be neutral"

Military action in peace operations in warring territories is more effective when it involves conflict management and resolution techniques. For a year now, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and the UOC have been training military personnel in conflictology so that they can improve their strategies and acquire skills to end violence in many countries experiencing armed conflict. Sally Fegan-Wyles, UN Assistant Secretary General and Acting Head and Executive Director of UNITAR, spoke about the mission of the institute she heads and about the role of the military in peace processes, as an agent to protect and safeguard civil society.