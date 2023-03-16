Fighting for ideals, helping others, discovering new cultures, experiencing great adventures... The real life of aid workers has little in common with the stories that appear in literature, films and the media. Carlos Lobo, a consultant for the master’s degree in International Cooperation for Development and Humanitarian Action taught by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (Open University of Catalonia, UOC), draws from his experience with the Spanish Red Cross to describe how cooperation professionals live and the challenges they face.