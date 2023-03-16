"Fantastic film stretches the bounds of our imagination"

What's your role as the curator of the Anima't section?

Is there a particular animated film you'd recommend?

What have ICTs brought to animated films?

During your time as deputy director of the Sitges film festival, what was the hardest thing to get right and what was the most exciting part of the experience?

Sitges has become a meeting place for thousands of industry professionals and fans of fantastic film. What is it about the genre that makes it so popular?

This year you co-authored the festival's official book, Pantalla rasgada [Scratched screen], which contains interviews with filmmakers, writers and critics about dreams and cinema. Tell us some of the key ideas.

What do J.A. Bayona or Jaume Balagueró, to name two of the book's contributors, have to say?