"The financial crisis has made us consume more rationally"

Juan Carlos Gázquez Abad has a PhD in Business Administration and Management from the University of Almeria, where he currently holds the position of professor of Marketing and Market Research in the Department of Economics and Business. Gázquez was, in addition to Conference Chair, one of the speakers at the Advances in National Brands & Private Labels in Retailing (NB & PL) International Symposium organized in collaboration by the Ramón Areces Foundation, the UOC and the publisher Springer. As an expert in retailing, he gives us his opinion on the consumption of distributor brands in Spain, a growing trend in recent years, especially in the food sector.

Has the crisis led to an increase in the purchase of distributor brands, the so-called white brands, in Spain?

For many consumers, some distributor brands are better than the manufacturer brands. Aren?t we sometimes just paying more for the brand?

But hasn?t this changed somewhat with the crisis? I mean people willing to pay more just for a particular brand.

Is there a stronger tradition of buying distributor brands in other European countries, such as Germany?

Could we say, then, that in this new financial context people are consuming more rationally and thoughtfully?

In this context of more responsible and rational consumption, do marketers need to find new ways of achieving client loyalty?

The crisis has affected the price of many products but not luxury products. Why not?

And what will happen when the crisis ends? Will consumers return to their old habits or stay loyal to the distributor brands?