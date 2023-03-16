Luis Collado is director of Google Books and Google News in Spain and Portugal. As a spokesman for the online giant, he took part in the 3rd 'Challenges of Digital Publishing' Seminar in Barcelona on 25 September, an event organized by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (Open University of Catalonia, UOC) in conjunction with the 'La Caixa' Foundation. The Google Books project, which began in 2004, boasts some impressive figures. It involves 30 million scanned books from approximately 100 countries, in more than 400 languages, from 42 libraries across the world (including the Library of Catalonia), representing the output of over 4,500 publishers and authors. In this interview, Collado talks about the project in question and the current digital revolution, which Google is leading.

Google's approach to its virtual library has caused controversy regarding copyright. What's your view on that?

Another factor in the controversy could be that the project is breaking various structures that have been in place for centuries. Are the roles of writers or publishers changing?

Could it be said that, in the light of the new situation you've mentioned, the fundamental right of access to culture ought to take precedence over copyright?

But one of the issues behind all the disagreements is that, despite the visibility involved, authors aren't receiving sufficient financial compensation to go on living off their work.

Another concern people have is that all this universal knowledge is in the hands of a single corporation, Google.

With all the changes technology is bringing about, and given that Google is always one step ahead, what's next in the pipeline?

Is that Google's philosophy? Introduce a technology and let the rest of society engage with it and develop it further?