What are the main challenges in e-learning today?

How can we encourage people to keep on learning throughout their lives?

But some people are more motivated to learn than others...

You're a lifelong learner. Do you study online?

What role do mobile technologies play in learning? Can they have an impact in the least developed nations?

Is the impact of mobile phones being felt in education?

What are the primary obstacles to m-learning?

And not everyone can afford a smartphone...

Yet it seems clear that mobiles can be extremely useful in education.

You are currently the director of the DEHub network. Why was it created?

How can researchers be encouraged to focus on higher education?

The eduONE network, which you direct, provides a range of open multimedia resources. What kind of things do they include?

How did you learn about the UOC and what's your relationship with the university?

What other projects are the two institutions working on?