"The teaching model of the UOC School of Languages is unique"

Joseph Hopkins is the new director of the UOC School of Languages. Hopkins, who joined the University as a lecturer in English in 2001, has received a Jaume Vicens Vives Award this year for the work carried out by the UOC School of Languages on the use of e-learning tools in language training. Hopkins, who is passionate about language learning and the use of ICT, talks about how the School has evolved since it was founded and some of the challenges for the coming years, such as introducing more advanced levels and certification exams.

How has the start of the new academic year gone at the UOC School of Languages?

What about new languages?

How has the School evolved since it was launched?

Is the view changing that it's better to learn a language face-to-face than online?

A few years back, when the economic crisis first hit, there was an increase in the number of students taking German. Is that trend still continuing?

What are the advantages of studying at the UOC School of Languages?

The UOC is one of a very small number of institutions that teach languages completely online. Are there other schools with a model similar to the UOC's?

How do you feel about receiving the Jaume Vicens Vives Award in recognition of your professional career and application of ICT in language learning?

Are you working on any new projects?