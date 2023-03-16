The presenter and visible face of TV programme La Sexta Noche, Andrea Ropero, participated in the UOC's 2nd Seminar on Social Responsibility dedicated to “The role of social responsibility in the management and delivery of the communication media”. Born in Aragon, she studied Journalism at the UAB and worked for the newspapers El Periódico de Aragón and El Periódico de Catalunya. Shortly after graduating, she joined La Sexta when the channel was founded, in 2006, and spent six years with the channel in Catalonia presenting live broadcasts and reports for La Sexta Noticias and for programmes such as Al Rojo Vivo. In 2012 she was transferred to Madrid to co-present La Sexta Noche alongside Iñaki López. In this interview, Ropero analyses the social responsibility of the communication media.

How can the media integrate corporate social responsibility in their day-to-day operations?

I think this is already done, and increasingly so. It is essential that from the most prominent media outlets, we give visibility to high-profile social/corporate actions whenever possible. Much more is said about social and environmental issues and projects involving cutting-edge technology, however, it is true that we still have a long way to go.

In La Sexta Noche, what measures do you implement in the sphere of economic, environmental and social sustainability?

La Sexta Noche is essentially a political and economic programme, although we do try to discuss issues such as the environment, climate change or cutting-edge research that need to be publicized in the media. For example, we usually dedicate a few minutes at the end of the programme to Spanish talent. This is a section in which we interview scientists, doctors, etc. who have been successful in their field despite the difficulties they experience in developing their projects.

What are the ethics of a good journalist?

Not to lie, to verify all the information, to be very precise with the facts and to be honest with the information being given and with one's self. “A journalist should be honest with the information and with themselves.”

«A journalist should be honest with the information and with themselves.»

Is it necessary for management bodies to believe in corporate social responsibility in order for it to be genuine and not merely a marketing and public relations tool?

Absolutely. In La Sexta, where I have worked for 10 years, corporate social responsibility issues appear in various programmes. The channel is committed to it.

Is gender-based violence covered in an appropriate way in the news?

It is covered, but not always in the most appropriate way. In the programme, we are fortunate enough to have Susana Moreno, one of the leading experts in the audiovisual coverage of gender-based violence. She is the deputy editor of the programme and a university professor. Susana explains to us which verbs, images or declarations are most appropriate when covering this issue. The truth is that there is a long way to go to transmit a message that really raises the awareness of society. Without that awareness, nothing will be achieved at a political level.

Do you think that the sensationalist media ignores corporate social responsibility because of the actual content of the news, or has this got nothing to do with it?

I think it is more related to the content of the programme.

Is television a slave to its audience?

Television programmes survive or die as a result of their audience, but I think it is an error to adapt 100% of the content to the audience. There has to be something else. For example, the programme La Sexta Columna broadcast a wonderful report on climate change. It knew that it probably would not be a hit with the audience, but broadcast it out of responsibility. You have to explain to the public that we are destroying the planet.

Does a female presenter still have to be young and attractive, while there are no physical requirements for a male presenter?

A female presenter has to be professional, above all else. If she is attractive, good for her, but this should not be relevant. There is still a long way to go regarding this issue. It is assumed that a young and "cute" female presenter is there for her looks, and this is a HUGE mistake, to assume that she is not there for her ability. On the other hand, nobody doubts the professionalism of a “cute” male presenter. There is still a lot of sexism regarding this issue.

How does La Sexta fit into the Spanish television panorama?

La Sexta has become a leading news broadcaster in this country. We are leaders on all election nights and in all special news programmes, and this is despite it being the newest channel!

What does La Sexta Noche offer the viewer?

It offers a range of analysis and opinions on what has happened during the week. We put the cards on the table and leave it to the viewer to decide.

How do you prepare the programme?

It is a five-hour live broadcast, which means you have to be constantly up-to-date with events. On Wednesdays, we have the first outline meeting to structure the programme and set everything in motion. On Thursdays and Fridays the videos are edited and I draft the lead-ins, and Saturday is the big day. We try to have everything more or less decided, but during five hours of live broadcast anything can happen. “During five hours of live broadcast anything can happen.”

«During five hours of live broadcast anything can happen.»

Are you familiar with the UOC?

Of course! I studied in Barcelona and I lived there for 10 years, I also have friends who studied at the UOC.

What is your opinion of the 41,000 people who have started a course at the UOC this year, who opt for lifelong learning, while combining their studies with their work and family?

I think they deserve a lot of respect. It is important to continue studying, doing courses or whatever else, but always trying to improve oneself.

Do you continue to study? In other words, after completing Journalism, have you gone back to studying?

Yes, I have done various courses related to TV presenting, video editing and languages.