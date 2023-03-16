The UOC appoints new Vice President for Globalization and Cooperation

Martínez has a doctoral degree in Physics from the Universidad Autónoma de Madrid, an Executive MBA from EADA Business School and a master's degree in Leadership and Management in Science and Innovation (a UB-UAB-UPF joint programme). She has published numerous monographs and scientific articles in internationally indexed journals and, since 2008, has been an evaluator for the Spanish National Research Evaluation and Analysis Agency (ANEP) in the area of technology transfer.



Since April 2010, she has been managing director and the person in charge of international relations at the August Pi i Sunyer Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBAPS). In this role, she has been responsible for reaching and monitoring strategic and framework agreements. She has been the course coordinator of the module "Scientific communication and public engagement in science" on the Master's Degree in Translational Medicine run by the University of Barcelona's Department of Medicine since 2013.



Before that she had been managing director of the Fundació Clínic per a la Recerca Biomèdica (Clinic Foundation for Biomedical Research, 2010–2013), managing director of the Biomedical Research Networking Centre for Diabetes and Associated Metabolic Diseases (CIBERDEM) at the Carlos III Health Institute (2009–2010) and director of the Technical Office at the Pasqual Maragall Foundation for Research into Alzheimer's Disease (2008–2009). As part of her work here, she contributed to the creation of the Friends of the Pasqual Maragall Foundation in the USA, which aimed to raise the foundation's international profile.



She was also scientific manager at the Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC) between 2006 and 2008, project manager for the nanobioengineering laboratory at the Bioengineering Reference Centre of Catalonia (CREBEC) between 2005 and 2006, and scientific services manager at the Madrid Science Park between 2003 and 2005.



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