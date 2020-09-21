UOC to hold its entrepreneurship event

UOC to hold its entrepreneurship eventSpinUOC will be live streamed
The University is organizing the eighth SpinUOC event to promote innovative projects in its community
Graduates, students, researchers, professors, tutors and administrative staff at the University… anyone in the UOC community can submit an entrepreneurial project to SpinUOC, promoted on the Hubbik platform. After months of planning, the eighth annual entrepreneurship programme reaches its final on 1 October, from 7 pm at the former Estrella Damm brewery. Although physical attendance is not possible due to the pandemic, the event will be live streamed. You can register at this link and take part on Twitter using the #SpinUOC hashtag.
According to Àngels Fitó, UOC Vice President for Competitiveness and Employability, "SpinUOC embodies the University's desire to catalyse the knowledge in its community in favour of entrepreneurship as a powerhouse of economic and social progress. In light of the rapid and complex evolution of the job market, and taking into consideration that education alone does not ensure employment opportunities, universities have to ensure that their graduates are equipped to decide on and manage their career". The Vice President stated that the event on 1 October "is the culmination of the programme to promote entrepreneurship that the UOC -which will soon be celebrating its 25th anniversary- offers its community to make their business projects come true".
Consequently, the event is a special occasion to get to know innovative initiatives first hand, presented by their creators, with a view to establishing synergies with interested people and organizations. Since 2013, 68 projects have been finalists in the various SpinUOC events. On 1 October, the eight initiatives that have reached this year's final will be presented in an innovative way and in a limited time slot, just over five minutes per project. Their creators will present their projects, from which three prizes will be awarded: the prize for the best entrepreneurial project, with prize money of 3,000 euros; the Ramon Molinas Foundation prize for the initiative with the best social impact, and a third prize for the best presentation, with prize money of 2,000 euros each. The event will be hosted by communicator Òscar Dalmau and actress Agnès Busquets, and will feature live music and connections with the UOC in Madrid and Latin America.
According to Fitó, "the world is transforming, economic and social relations are in a process of permanent change, and this turns entrepreneurship into an opportunity for professional development. We do, however, need to ensure that the result of this entrepreneurial process has the most number of growth possibilities and future viability, which is why the UOC places its community at the service of this mentoring for entrepreneurial initiatives".
The projects
The following entrepreneurial initiatives have been selected by the SpinUOC jury for presentation in the final:
- Aimentia, an e-health solutions project in the field of mental health, presented by Edgar Jorba, student on the UOC's Bachelor's Degree in Telecommunications Technologies and Services Engineering.
- AlfaSAAC, a platform specializing in communication and literacy for people with multiple disabilities (motor, intellectual, sensory), by Ruth Candela, student on the UOC's Master's Degree in Learning Difficulties and Language Disorders.
- DOOD, a smart intercom managed by mobile phone, presented by Helena Calva, student on the UOC's Bachelor's Degree in Digital Design and Creation, and César de la Torre.
- Greta, an artificial intelligence solution to provide personal guides for tourist visits, by Xavier Domènech, UOC graduate in Business Studies.
- Smart Classroom, a project centred on research, advice and assessment of learning spaces in schools, presented by Marta López, course instructor with the UOC's Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences; Guillermo Bautista, professor and researcher of the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences; and Marta Casanovas.
- Tiketless, an app for accessing purchase receipts on mobile phones, by Oriol Julià, student on the UOC's Bachelor's Degree in Computer Engineering, Xavier Armengol and Marc Julià.
- Waital, an app for use while watching films that provides information and enables acquisition of the products, places and services that appear in them, presented by José Antonio García, student on the UOC's Online MBA (UOC, EADA).
- Worketik, an ethical employment portal, by Amèlia Sampere, course instructor at the UOC's Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences.
SpinUOC has the support of Estrella Damm, Foment del Treball Nacional, the Ramon Molinas Foundation, 4 Years From Now and Seed & Click. This programme to promote entrepreneurship is co-funded by the UOC's Knowledge Transfer and Value Creation Strategic Plan (PETER), approved by the Government of Catalonia, which receives funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).