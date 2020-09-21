UOC to hold its entrepreneurship event

Graduates, students, researchers, professors, tutors and administrative staff at the University… anyone in the UOC community can submit an entrepreneurial project to SpinUOC, promoted on the Hubbik platform. After months of planning, the eighth annual entrepreneurship programme reaches its final on 1 October, from 7 pm at the former Estrella Damm brewery. Although physical attendance is not possible due to the pandemic, the event will be live streamed. You can register at this link and take part on Twitter using the #SpinUOC hashtag.

According to Àngels Fitó, UOC Vice President for Competitiveness and Employability, "SpinUOC embodies the University's desire to catalyse the knowledge in its community in favour of entrepreneurship as a powerhouse of economic and social progress. In light of the rapid and complex evolution of the job market, and taking into consideration that education alone does not ensure employment opportunities, universities have to ensure that their graduates are equipped to decide on and manage their career". The Vice President stated that the event on 1 October "is the culmination of the programme to promote entrepreneurship that the UOC -which will soon be celebrating its 25th anniversary- offers its community to make their business projects come true".

Consequently, the event is a special occasion to get to know innovative initiatives first hand, presented by their creators, with a view to establishing synergies with interested people and organizations. Since 2013, 68 projects have been finalists in the various SpinUOC events. On 1 October, the eight initiatives that have reached this year's final will be presented in an innovative way and in a limited time slot, just over five minutes per project. Their creators will present their projects, from which three prizes will be awarded: the prize for the best entrepreneurial project, with prize money of 3,000 euros; the Ramon Molinas Foundation prize for the initiative with the best social impact, and a third prize for the best presentation, with prize money of 2,000 euros each. The event will be hosted by communicator Òscar Dalmau and actress Agnès Busquets, and will feature live music and connections with the UOC in Madrid and Latin America.

According to Fitó, "the world is transforming, economic and social relations are in a process of permanent change, and this turns entrepreneurship into an opportunity for professional development. We do, however, need to ensure that the result of this entrepreneurial process has the most number of growth possibilities and future viability, which is why the UOC places its community at the service of this mentoring for entrepreneurial initiatives".