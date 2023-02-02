In a meeting on Thursday 2 February, the Board of Trustees of the Fundació per a la Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (FUOC) unanimously agreed to propose the appointment of Dr Àngels Fitó as the new president of the UOC, following a recruitment process that involved a wide selection of candidates.

She will now go before the FUOC's Advisory Board and a Delegate Committee made up of 15 representatives from the University Council, the UOC community's highest participatory body. If their reports endorse the decision, the Board of Trustees will then make the appointment and request the approval of the Government of Catalonia. As soon as the appointment is made official, with its publication in the Official Journal of the Government of Catalonia, a transition period will begin. This will end when the new president takes over fully at the inauguration ceremony. Àngels Fitó is thus set to become the fourth president of the UOC, following on from Gabriel Ferraté (1995-2005), Imma Tubella (2005-2012) and Josep A. Planell (2013-2023).

This marks the end of a recruitment process that began in December 2021 when the Board of Trustees named a search committee made up of four board members. This search committee set out the requirements the candidates needed to fulfil and appointed a selection committee of three world-renowned experts to shortlist the final candidates from those who applied. The final step saw the Board of Trustees assess the final three candidates proposed by the search committee and propose Àngels Fitó to take on the role to lead the UOC for the next seven years, as per the procedures set out in the Statutes.

The Board of Trustees thanked Dr Josep A. Planell and the members of his executive team for their work and dedication over these last ten years. Over this period, the UOC has experienced a period of expansion and sustained growth which has seen the number of students and annual budget practically double. The university now has over 100,000 graduates and was the first in Catalonia to receive official accreditation from the Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency (AQU) for all of its programmes. The Board of Trustees also highlighted the UOC's commitment to and leadership of the digital transformation of higher education in response to the profound changes that have affected education and training, research and knowledge, and work and daily life over recent years.