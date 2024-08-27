Doro Rodríguez, an entrepreneur with a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Engineering and a student on the Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Management at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), has designed a cloud platform to comprehensively manage electric vehicle charging stations. The SmartMôob project, created together with Rômulo Batista, a computer engineer who specializes in the management of software projects and digital innovation, is an "innovative, responsible, cheap, efficient and easily scalable solution for a clearly developing market".

SmartMôob, one of the finalists in the SpinUOC entrepreneurship programme, is a cloud-based (SaaS) end-to-end management platform designed to give companies or administrations that own electric charging stations full control over the chargers to manage and optimize their use easily and remotely. Among the possibilities offered by the software developed by Rodríguez and Batista for this plug-and-play solution is the management of roaming connections and the optimization of the service's monitoring, pricing and energy management operations.

Doro Rodríguez and Rômulo Batista presenting SmartMôob at SpinUOC on 27 June

"Our mission is to aid the growth of any company in the world of electric vehicle charging by providing efficient and accessible tools that promote sustainability and interoperability," said Rodríguez. One of the main advantages of SmartMôob is that it contributes to energy efficiency and reduces costs thanks to a set of smart charging algorithms that predict demand and optimize the use of the available energy. In addition, the platform also aids communication between different charging service providers, maximizing reach and revenue for charging point owners.

SmartMôob is based on innovative station management technologies that include different charging protocols able to provide two-way communication between chargers and management systems. This ensures interoperability and compatibility with different manufacturers and between different charging networks, giving users access to a variety of charging points regardless of the supplier or manufacturer of the equipment. The solution also simplifies invoicing processes and ensures secure financial transactions.

The project, which was devised in Barcelona, aims to help create a world where electric and sustainable mobility is the norm rather than the exception. For this reason, beyond charging point operators, the services provided by the project, which include a simple and transparent pricing model, are also offered to sectors such as group car parks, hotels and restaurants, e-mobility service providers, service stations, charging point manufacturers and town councils with municipally managed charging points in place.