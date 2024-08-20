Messages on our mobile phones, work emails to reply to, and conversations on messaging platforms yet to be read and replied to are all piling up. Tools designed to make managing our personal and work lives easier are instead leading to information overload and stress.

To solve this, engineer and student on the Master's Degree in Data Science at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) Cristina Grau Vílchez has developed Twintual, a virtual twin that replicates the user's behaviour online and helps them manage their communications.

"We want to redefine the way we communicate digitally," said Grau, stressing that "Twintual helps you manage your digital life easily and securely."

The app can be downloaded to any device and, depending on the degree of autonomy you give it, can reply on your behalf, schedule meetings, create summaries and keep you updated on what you have missed and what it has handled while you were unavailable or dealing with something else.

"You'll be able to create several profiles, such as a personal one and one for work, and connect them to all the channels you use, including WhatsApp, Slack, Instagram, email, Teams or LinkedIn. Twintual will learn from your behaviour, from the way you talk to each person, because the way we talk is not the same for our mother, our best friend or a colleague. As it learns, it will start to communicate on your behalf in a humanized way," said Grau about how the app works. The project won the jury prize at the 2024 edition of SpinUOC, the UOC's annual entrepreneurship programme.

"We want to become the most powerful digital communications app in the world," she said.

Cristina Grau presenting Twintual at SpinUOC on 27 June

Improving people's lives

Grau has developed a conversational machine learning algorithm powered by artificial intelligence and a large language model (LLM), which forms the basis of technologies such as the popular AI application ChatGPT. However, unlike these existing tools, where the type of language is very neutral and cold, the algorithm used in Twintual is fed with the way we communicate with each person and uses a more humanized language in its responses.

As she explained, the main reason that led her to develop Twintual was that she "wanted to improve people's quality of life by reducing their stress, one of the greatest diseases of the 21st century."

In fact, the starting point was her own personal experience. While she was finishing her bachelor's degree in electronic engineering and robotics in Barcelona, she had the opportunity to do her final project at Harvard University. It was then that she found that "many professional opportunities that allowed me to meet interesting people were arising, but they left me with no time for anything else".

Friends and family wrote to her to see how she was; she received work messages to hold meetings or participate in a project; she had to carry out lengthy university procedures... and, in the end, she ended up taking several days to respond to all these messages. "I realized that having to manage my daily work and studies was already stressful enough without having to add this overload of messages. That's when I came up with the idea of creating Twintual," she said.