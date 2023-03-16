The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) has signed the new Declaration on the future of rural areas and rural development policy in the European Union , which calls for a radical shift in rural policy to ensure sustainability and resilience at a crucial time of environmental and social change. Key proposals include increased funding for rural areas, with resources directed to organizations working on the ground; improved governance to provide a protective framework for the rural environment, and strengthened capacity for local actors to meet the needs of their communities.

The declaration has been signed by the European Commission's Rural Pact Coordination Group (RPCG) , of which the UOC is a member. It sets out a strategic proposal for EU funding and policy from 2027 onwards. The Rural Pact is a European Commission initiative that provides a framework for cooperation between all sectors of society to address the needs and aspirations of people living in rural areas.

The UOC took part in drafting the declaration through the UOC Rural Network , a forum for co-creation and knowledge transfer aimed at reducing territorial inequalities and strengthening rural areas. Leading the university's involvement in this process was Soledad Morales , academic coordinator of the UOC Rural Network and member of the RPCG. "This declaration is essential for building vibrant and resilient rural communities that can contribute to the economic, environmental and social transitions we're currently experiencing," said Morales, a member of the Faculty of Economics and Business, expert in sustainable tourism and director of the Master's Degree in Sustainable Tourism and ICT at the UOC. "It highlights the most critical areas for achieving this goal and organizes them in a European context."

A collaborative effort with local organizations

The UOC contributed to the declaration in collaboration with the Association of Rural and Maritime Initiatives of Catalonia ( ARCA ), a network of groups working with the support of the Catalan Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Food to revitalize rural and maritime areas, improving quality of life and expanding opportunities for the people who live there. According to Morales, the UOC's involvement in this initiative "is part of the university's commitment to supporting positive processes of environmental, digital and social transition in rural areas. We're concerned about our social impact, and being part of the European Commission's Rural Pact allows us to play a direct role in shaping and creating public policies at a European level."

By signing the declaration, the UOC continues to demonstrate its vision and commitment to rural proofing. Indeed, the document should serve as a guide for knowledge creation and positions the university as a driver of territorial development, supporting and working with rural stakeholders. "This is an opportunity for us to engage in high-level political debates in Europe," said Morales.

As a signatory to the declaration, the UOC will take responsibility for promoting the document and its objectives within its community, as well as among the institutions and political bodies that make up the UOC Rural Network.