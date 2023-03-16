The UOC is leading the creation of a European academy to train teachers in online teachingTwelve universities and schools in four European countries are involved in the project
The Academy will lay the foundations for international collaboration in online teaching in various disciplines
Although there are European and Spanish programmes that support teachers in the use of digital technologies, there are no structured networks for teacher training relating to online teaching and learning in early childhood, primary or secondary education. This means that most teachers do not have the competencies required to provide good teaching in online environments, which are different from those required in classroom environments.
According to Marta López Costa, a member of the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), "a lack of preparation for making the transition from face-to-face to online teaching may be one of the reasons. Many schools lack the strategies and skills to carry out online teaching effectively." Competencies such as knowledge of digital tools, specific assessment systems and the online management of teams are part of the methodologies particular to online teaching that teachers haven't learned during their training, explained López Costa.
“Many schools lack the strategies and skills to carry out online teaching effectively”
Given these shortcomings, and in a society that is increasingly dominated by digitalization, the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and a group of universities and schools from countries including Belgium, Finland, Lithuania and the Czech Republic are involved in the creation of a European Teacher Academy for Online Teaching and Learning. The project, known as E-FORCE, is part of the Erasmus+ programme, and it will be led by Marta López Costa and her team from the GREDU education research group at the UOC. It aims to increase the number of teachers with online teaching competencies, who will in turn be able to train other professionals, prepare their schools for this teaching framework, and carry out research to take full advantage of the opportunities that online education offers.
"E-FORCE will bring together teachers and trainees, experts, teacher trainers and providers of continuing professional development from all over Europe, in order to collaborate and create an innovative European academy for online teaching and learning," explained the UOC researcher. The project will co-create and co-teach six TTT (Teach the Teacher) programmes on online education, laying the foundations for international collaboration in interdisciplinary online teaching.
The UOC – a leader in online education
The UOC will play a leading role in E-FORCE due to its reputation and strength in the field of e-learning. Apart from coordinating the research project, the university will focus on asynchronous online teaching programmes (when the students do not have to engage in the learning process simultaneously) and will be working with the Escola Pia school in Barcelona, which will host trainee teachers. The other participating universities and centres are Universiteit Gent (Belgium), D-Teach (Belgium), Sint-Jozefsinstituut (Belgium), Jyvaskylan Yliopisto (Finland), Taivassalon Yhtenäiskoulu (Finland), Masarykova Univerzita (Czech Republic), Gymnázium Brno, Elgartova (Czech Republic), Kauno Technologijos Universitetas (Lithuania) and Radviliskio Grazinos Pagrindine Mokykla (Lithuania), in addition to D-Tech Online, which will be the partner responsible for the administration and dissemination of the project.
The Academy is aligned with the objectives established for the European Higher Education Area, which include creating a European space for learning that benefits all students, teachers and institutions, focusing on inclusive education, digital skills and international collaboration. The project, which will last three years, has received funding of €1.8 million, and the Academy is scheduled to be launched between the second and third year.
López Costa said that "teachers who are trained at the Academy will be more aware of the opportunities and potential that online education can offer their institutions and schools, and that means they will be able to provide high-quality programmes of study in online teaching." The project will create "adaptable and accessible learning environments for all students, regardless of their geographical, socio-economic or gender differences," said López Costa, while also being aligned with the values promoted by the European Commission.
Improving asynchronous and synchronous online teaching
The researchers will contribute good practices adopted in their respective institutions, and will design the Academy's programmes based on the ADDIE (Analysis, Design, Development, Implementation and Evaluation) methodology. The Academy will focus primarily on improving skills in asynchronous online teaching and its synchronous equivalent, when students learn at the same time. "The aim is to address the diverse learning needs of students in a digitally connected world," explained the UOC faculty member.
International mobility, crucial for collaborative learning
The project will develop an online, hybrid and blended mobility model, to enable teachers to participate in their initial training and continuous professional development. Teachers from different countries will thereby be able to learn collaboratively. "The teachers who participate in the Academy will benefit from the networks of all the partners in the project, and they will gain knowledge about the different European education systems through the mobility programmes," added the UOC researcher.
The UOC also leads OpenEU, the first European open university
Additionally, the University leads the OpenEU alliance, the first pan-European open university, bringing together fourteen universities and thirteen academic, business, rural, municipal, and civil associations from across Europe. The goal of OpenEU is to strengthen the digital, ecological, and social dimensions of the European Higher Education Area (EHEA) by providing access to high-quality higher education and lifelong learning for everyone, facilitating accessible and environmentally sustainable international experiences for all students, and driving the digital transformation of institutions.
This research contributes to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, Quality Education.
Funded by the European Union (10119623). Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Education and Culture Executive Agency (EACEA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.
UOC R&I
The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.
Over 500 researchers and more than 50 research groups work in the UOC's seven faculties, its eLearning Research programme and its two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).
The university also develops online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.
Open knowledge and the goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development serve as strategic pillars for the UOC's teaching, research and innovation. More information: research.uoc.edu.