Visit the UOC Investment Forum to fuel the growth of leading digital start-upsThe event aims to create investment opportunities by connecting investors with entrepreneurs behind high-potential projects
Participants will have access to ventures in education technology, digital health and other ICT-related areas
The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) is set to host its first Investment Forum for entrepreneurial projects on 5 May (5 p.m.) in the C Building of the UOC Campus (Rambla del Poblenou, 154-156, Barcelona). The aim of this initiative is to promote the viability and market readiness of projects coming out of the UOC community. The event is positioned as a strategic action to facilitate access to private funding while supporting the growth and scalability of projects with high innovation potential and social impact. Individuals involved in investing in digital start-ups are invited to register by emailing hubbik@uoc.edu.
For business angels, family offices, venture capital funds, pledge funds, accelerators and, more broadly, early-stage investment professionals, the Investment Forum – hosted by the Hubbik platform – is an opportunity to discover innovative tech projects with a strong social focus. Those attending will be able to engage directly with entrepreneurs from the UOC community who are committed to developing disruptive solutions in areas such as education technology (edtech), digital health (or e-health) and socially impactful ICT, as well as network with others in the field. The participating projects are at distinct stages of development, from early stage to seed and pre-seed.
“Investors will gain access to a portfolio of innovative technology projects, with a strong social impact and commercial viability”
According to Mireia Riera, director of the UOC's Knowledge Transfer, Entrepreneurship and Open Science department, investors "will gain access to a portfolio of innovative technology projects that are in line with the UOC's values, i.e. committed to knowledge and technology, with a strong social impact and commercial viability."
The event will therefore serve as a platform for attendees to engage directly with entrepreneurs who are committed not only to their projects, but also to social progress. Riera added: "Thanks to the forum, we'll forge synergies between entrepreneurs, investors and business opportunities."
A decisive boost for entrepreneurial projects
Entrepreneurial projects selected to participate in the Investment Forum will receive prior support through specialized mentoring sessions aimed at strengthening their investor outreach strategies and refining their pitches. The aim is to give these initiatives the opportunity to present their ideas to investors, helping them to secure funding and make strategic contacts that will contribute to their growth.
For Mireia Riera, the combination of mentoring, presentations and networking opportunities will help to "build strategic connections that will lead to concrete opportunities for funding and collaboration. This comprehensive support will promote the growth and scalability of the projects and give them greater visibility in the market." The dynamic and collaborative environment of the UOC's first Investment Forum aims to foster the exchange of entrepreneurial ideas and the creation of synergies with real potential for market transformation.
If you're an investor looking for projects that combine talent, innovation and positive impact, this forum is an opportunity to connect with the UOC's entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Register now and be part of the UOC's first Investment Forum – driving impactful entrepreneurship.
UOC R&I
The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.
Over 500 researchers and more than 50 research groups work in the UOC's seven faculties, its eLearning Research programme and its two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).
The university also develops online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.
Open knowledge and the goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development serve as strategic pillars for the UOC's teaching, research and innovation. More information: research.uoc.edu.