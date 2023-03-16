According to Mireia Riera, director of the UOC's Knowledge Transfer, Entrepreneurship and Open Science department, investors "will gain access to a portfolio of innovative technology projects that are in line with the UOC's values, i.e. committed to knowledge and technology, with a strong social impact and commercial viability."

The event will therefore serve as a platform for attendees to engage directly with entrepreneurs who are committed not only to their projects, but also to social progress. Riera added: "Thanks to the forum, we'll forge synergies between entrepreneurs, investors and business opportunities."

A decisive boost for entrepreneurial projects

Entrepreneurial projects selected to participate in the Investment Forum will receive prior support through specialized mentoring sessions aimed at strengthening their investor outreach strategies and refining their pitches. The aim is to give these initiatives the opportunity to present their ideas to investors, helping them to secure funding and make strategic contacts that will contribute to their growth.

For Mireia Riera, the combination of mentoring, presentations and networking opportunities will help to "build strategic connections that will lead to concrete opportunities for funding and collaboration. This comprehensive support will promote the growth and scalability of the projects and give them greater visibility in the market." The dynamic and collaborative environment of the UOC's first Investment Forum aims to foster the exchange of entrepreneurial ideas and the creation of synergies with real potential for market transformation.

If you're an investor looking for projects that combine talent, innovation and positive impact, this forum is an opportunity to connect with the UOC's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Register now and be part of the UOC's first Investment Forum – driving impactful entrepreneurship.