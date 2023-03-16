The study provides a detailed picture of how pedestrian flows evolved in Barcelona between 2017 and 2022, excluding the pandemic lockdown period. It examines how different urban and social characteristics affect pedestrian mobility, which, the authors point out, is far from uniform across the city. "In fact, it varies according to a combination of factors such as the presence of public transport, commercial activity and street layout," said Albert Solé , a researcher with Complex Systems ( CoSIN3 ) in the UOC's Digital Transformation, AI and Technology Unit and a member of the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications .

Also participating in the study from the UOC were fellow CoSIN3 researchers Clément Rames (also affiliated with EPFL), Daniel Rhoads and Javier Borge , as well as Professor Antoni Meseguer from the Digital Business ( DigiBiz ) research group (affiliated with the research unit on management and governance), at the Faculty of Economics and Business . The University of Barcelona was represented by Sergi Lozano, from the Faculty of Economics and Business and a member of the Institute of Complex Systems.

The results point to an overall increase in footfall across the city, but also to significant differences between neighbourhoods: some areas have seen steady growth, while others show declines or seasonal fluctuations. This variability is driven by up to seven factors that influence pedestrian mobility, including the extent of traffic-calmed streets, access to public transport and the density of local shops.

One of the key methodological advances of the study is the use of spatial regression models, which allow researchers to understand how the impact of each variable changes depending on location. "We found that the same factor can have a positive effect in one neighbourhood and a negative effect in another. That's why we're advocating much more context-specific urban planning that recognizes these local differences. Our models help to show how these factors work differently in different areas of the city, which is crucial for designing more targeted and efficient mobility policies," explained the UOC researcher and project leader.

How do pedestrians get around in Barcelona?

The researchers found that proximity to metro and bus stations has a direct impact on footfall, especially in the city centre. However, this relationship does not apply equally to all neighbourhoods; in more peripheral areas, walking patterns reflect different dynamics, often more closely linked to private car use.

Areas with elevated levels of commercial activity are also clear pedestrian magnets, although their influence is not always consistent. In some tourism-heavy areas, particularly in the city centre, the influx of visitors leads to high footfall that doesn't necessarily translate into benefits for local businesses. In other areas, the density of shops is more closely linked to the resident population, resulting in more stable walking patterns.

Among the trends observed, the presence of pedestrian-only zones has a clear and positive effect on walking, especially in highly frequented tourist areas such as Sagrada Família, the Gothic Quarter and El Born. Public transport (particularly the density of bus stops) is also associated with increased footfall, especially in central districts where the network is denser. Meanwhile, the number of vehicles per inhabitant has a clear negative effect on pedestrian mobility, especially in the outer, higher-income neighbourhoods such as Sarrià-Sant Gervasi and Vila de Gràcia.

Moreover, the presence of local shops tends to encourage walking in residential areas, but this effect is less pronounced (or even negative) in highly gentrified or tourist-oriented areas such as Sant Antoni or the Gothic Quarter. The concentration of bars, restaurants and hotels is another factor whose impact varies considerably between districts.

Unexpectedly, green spaces generally show a negative correlation with footfall. However, the authors suggest that this is because many parks are located on the outskirts of the city or in less accessible areas and are not typically part of main walking routes. "Although green spaces offer many benefits, the data show that they are not often used as transit routes, but rather as places to linger. This, among other factors, may explain why they don't seem to encourage walking as much," explained Solé.

A tool for the urban planning of the future

The authors of the study emphasize that their research could serve as an important tool for urban planners. By using data from pedestrian count sensors, it is possible to gain detailed, real-time insights into mobility patterns, enabling scientific evidence-based decision-making. "It's virtually impossible to know how many people walk in Barcelona without automated data, but thanks to these sensors we can make reliable estimates by neighbourhood, pavement and time of day," explained the CoSIN3 researcher.

This method could be used to optimize the design of urban infrastructure, improve the distribution of services and ensure more efficient and inclusive mobility. The study lays the groundwork for extrapolating this fine-grained approach to pedestrian mobility analysis in other cities, helping to implement data-driven strategies that improve residents' quality of life. However, the authors stress that the findings from Barcelona may not be directly transferable to other places due to the city's unique characteristics. Therefore, based on current knowledge, each case should be studied individually.

This project is aligned with the UOC's research missions: Digital transition and sustainability; and Digital health and planetary well-being; and supports Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11 on sustainable cities and communities.